Migos Rapper Takeoff Fatally Shot In Downtown Houston

Migos member Takeoff was shot and died in downtown Houston on Tuesday morning, the rapper’s lawyer confirmed to ABC News.

The death of Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff, has left attorney Drew Findling and his business “devastated,” he told ABC News. “Takeoff wasn’t only a talented musician with boundless skill; he also had a rare and endearing softness of heart. Without a doubt, he will be sorely missed for a very long time.”

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as the artist’s stage name, was nominated for a Grammy when he passed away at the age of 28.

Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were at a private gathering when the incident happened, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department’s Sgt. Michael Arrington informed reporters that around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were sent to the 1200 block of San Jacinto, where they discovered the body of a Black male in his late 20s.

Arrington said the medical examiner’s report will provide further information if police were able to establish the victim’s name. But he did verify that both Takeoff and Quavo were there at the time of the filming.

Dead artist PnB Rock has been remembered with heartfelt tributes as the hip-hop community struggles with a spate of recent gun deaths.

The downtown Houston bar 810 Billiards & Bowling was the site of the incident. Numerous shot casings, according to the police, were discovered on the venue’s third floor.

We heard there was a private party at the venue last night, and it broke up at 1:00 a.m. Nonetheless, the celebration continued until around 2 a.m. This is when the gunfire started,” Arrington recalled.

Two other guys were hurt in the incident, according to the police, and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

“Rappers performed during the event. We have no idea whether they are connected. The inquiry has just begun; “Arrington said that there were perhaps 40-50 persons there at the time of the incident.

Arrington informed the press that the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Authorities asked that anybody with knowledge regarding the incident call the HPD murder squad at 713-318-3600.

The single “Versace” by Migos shot the group to fame in 2013. Their most famous song, “Motorsport,” featured rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Takeoff and Quavo, who are related, dropped the music video for “Messy” off their new album “Only Built for Infinity Links” earlier this week.

Takeoff’s death follows a spate of shootings and slayings of prominent rappers and up-and-coming local artists in recent years, from Chicago to New York City. Many of these victims were shot and killed at a young age in the course of attempted robberies or violence resulting from reported disagreements.

A videotape of Takeoff’s performance on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” went viral as condolences came in from fans and other musicians after the announcement.

“Of course you were glowing before, but you were dancing on this one… it was your moment,” N.O.R.E., the host, said to Takeoff.

“We should open it up now. It’s now flower delivery time! When I’m not around, I don’t want them, “Say takeoff.