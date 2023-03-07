Missing Americans Who Went To Mexico Found; 2 Dead; 1 Wounded; 1 Unharmed

A governor in Mexico says that the four Americans who went to Mexico from the Carolinas last week have been found. The governor said Tuesday that two of them were found dead, one was hurt, and one was fine.
Gov. Américo Villarreal of Tamaulipas said that one of the two Americans who were still alive was hurt and the other was not.
ABC News said that the people who were taken were Zindell Brown, Eric James Williams, and cousins Latavia “Tay” McGee and Shaeed Woodard. It’s still not clear who died.
Americans Were Caught In Fighting Between Two Cartels
The FBI said on Sunday that it was looking for the Americans who had been taken Friday with the help of Mexican authorities. On Monday, a relative of one of them said that they had come from South Carolina together so that one of them could get a tummy tuck in Matamoros.
Shortly after getting into Mexico on Friday, they were caught in the middle of fighting between two rival cartels. Gunmen were seen putting them in the back of a pickup truck on a video.
During a morning news conference by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Villarreal confirmed the deaths by phone. He said that prosecutors had confirmed details about the four Americans who had been taken.
The post below shows Americans getting Kidnapped:
Video purportedly shows the kidnapping of 4 American citizens in Mexico near the Texas border.pic.twitter.com/XTqInsP5te
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 6, 2023
“Two of the four are dead, one is hurt, and the other is still alive,” Villarreal said. “Right now, ambulances and the rest of the security staff are on their way to help them.”
The governor didn’t say where or how they were found or give any other details.
On Friday, Mexican officials said that a Mexican woman had also been killed in the fighting.
This shows how scared people have been in Matamoros for years, which is run by different parts of the powerful Gulf drug cartel that often fight with each other. Only in the state of Tamaulipas have thousands of Mexicans gone missing because of the violence.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.