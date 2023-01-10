Missing Girl Discovered Dead And Shot In A Toledo Alley: According to the Toledo Police Department, a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing has been found deceased as a result of a shooting.
The information that a female had been shot was passed along to TPD officers on Monday, according to the department.
The body of the missing girl was discovered by police in an alley in the 1300 block of Page Street. The police have stated that they are treating the incident as a homicide investigation, although they have not named any suspects. The victim could not be identified by the TPD.
Those who have information can contact Crime Stoppers by calling or texting them at 419-255-1111.
