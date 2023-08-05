Missing Hiker’s Lifeless Body Discovered in Deem Hills Recreation Area

A woman who had been missing since she went hiking in Phoenix’s Deem Hills Recreation Area earlier on August 4 has been found dead, according to police.
Phoenix police had previously stated that 34-year-old Jessica Christine Lindstrom was last seen in the region north of 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road, specifically in the vicinity of N. 51st Drive and W. Deem Hills Parkway.
After being reported missing at noon, firefighters, Phoenix Police, and their mobile command responded to the location, where they learned that Lindstrom, a mother of four, had gone hiking at 8:30 a.m. In the same vein, Lindstrom’s loved ones have set up search tents in the event that they turn up alive.
Lindstrom’s body was discovered at around 5:00 p.m., a few yards off the track. “Specifics about the discovery remain part of the ongoing investigation. At this time, nothing suspicious has been identified as a result of the discovery of Lindstrom,” read a portion of the statement.
According to his friends, Lindstrom was in Phoenix to see relatives. He was originally from Oregon. Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department have stated that they are treating this event as a possible heat-related death.
