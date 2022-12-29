Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Died By Suicide: It has been determined that the death of a Princeton University student, whose body was discovered on campus last autumn, was a suicide.
A university staffer discovered 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie near the tennis courts on October 20. Nearly a week earlier, she had gone missing and been reported.
The autopsy was performed by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. It determined that the victim committed suicide as a result of “Bupropion, Escitalopram, and Hydroxyzine Toxicity.”
Drugs used to treat depression include bupropion and escitalopram, while hydroxyzine is used to treat allergic skin reactions.
At the request of Ewunetie’s family, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office withheld any additional information.
Ewunetie, an Ohio native, was a junior sociology student at the prestigious university. On October 14, early in the morning, she was last seen. She was reported missing by the university three days later.
The search was aided by a number of law enforcement organizations, including the Princeton University Department of Public Safety, Princeton Police Department, and New Jersey State Police.
The Daily Princetonian reports that two vigils held by students in memory of Ewunetie took place days after her death was found. Her “amazing kindness” and “an integral part of our community” were recalled by friends.
More than $150,000 was gathered for the family through a GoFundMe to pay for the funeral costs, travel, and an independent autopsy.
Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by phone or text at 988 if you or someone you know is in distress. The hotline has qualified counselors on duty around-the-clock who may provide free, private support. Those who speak Spanish can dial 1-888-628-9454. Call 1-800-799-4889 if you’re hard of hearing or deaf.
