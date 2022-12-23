Mississippi Police Shot And Killed A Woman Holding Walmart Worker Hostage

In a tense incident Wednesday that was caught on camera, Mississippi police shot and killed a woman who was holding a Walmart employee hostage.
According to investigators and video of the incident, Corlunda McGinister, 21, was tragically shot by police inside the megastore’s Richland location after oddly requesting to talk with a television anchor while she was holding the scared worker.
Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Richland police posted on social media that there had been an “event at Walmart with a firearm,” and a few hours later they posted again that there had been an “officer-involved shooting” inside the big-box retailer.
Online videos depict a woman making a specific demand while holding what seemed to be a gun.
The woman, who looked to be holding the gun in one hand and the hostage in the other, yelled, “Hey, give me a news anchor down here right now.”
A crazy chick takes someone hostage and gets killed by the police afterward. Here's a NY Post article with extra context.https://t.co/vPRxjJ46f2
— Mike Melo (@MichaelFMelo) December 23, 2022
She was heard saying, “I need help, I need help,” on the video. “Send a news anchor down here,” I said.
The woman added that she had no desire to harm anyone. Throughout the terrifying encounter, she refused requests to let the woman go, according to the footage.
The woman added, “I’m not trying to hurt anybody. I want a news anchor, please.
Additionally, footage showed police officers pleading with her to lower her pistol while she insisted on being a news reporter. For everyone involved, the tense event was “devastating,” Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon told WAPT.
According to McLendon, “it’s sad for all parties concerned – the officers, everyone who was involved in this incident.”
“You know, with the holidays approaching, mental health is important due to the stress linked with the holidays.” He said that no other victims of the shooting were hurt.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting independently. According to WLBT, Walmart reopened its doors on Thursday.
According to the TV station, there was law enforcement present both inside and outside of Walmart to ensure the safety of customers.
