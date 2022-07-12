Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 – What We Know So Far

When it comes to anime, patience is a virtue that fans who live outside of the genre’s key markets, like Japan, have learned. This is exemplified by the success of “Mob Psycho 100,” which has produced two well-received seasons and has fans anxiously awaiting the arrival of a third.

In addition to “One Punch Man,” “Mob Psycho 100” is an anime adaptation of the popular Japanese manga of the same name authored by ONE, who is also known for “One Punch Man.” Similar to his previous works, “Mob Psycho 100” follows the narrative of an extraordinary young man named Shigeo Kageyama, or Mob. The mob, on the other hand, cannot command the huge array of forces at his command. As a result, he has to keep an eye on his emotions at all times to make sure they don’t spike and cause him harm.

Despite the lack of official communication from the studio that made the first two seasons, fans are eagerly awaiting a continuation of the first two seasons. Here’s everything we know so far about “Mob Psycho 100,” including its release date, cast, and storyline.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Plot

Season 3 of “100 Mob Psycho” has stayed loyal to its source material, so fans have a solid sense of what to expect.

A Reddit user pointed out that the first two seasons of ONE’s “100 Mob Psycho” manga accounted for six of the first 12 volumes, with six volumes each. As a result, the anime will have to fill in the final four volumes of the manga, which make up the final two story arcs. The “World Domination Arc” and Volume 12 came to a close with the appearance of the Divine Tree, which grew from a broccoli seed that Mob had stashed in his pocket.

Season 3 will include the “Divine Tree Arc,” the “Telepathy Mini-Arc,” the “??? percent Arc,” and the epilogue, among other things. This indicates that the “100 Mob Psycho” narrative will come to an end with Mob facing up against the Divine Tree and experiencing the pinnacle of his abilities, which could lead to yet another mind-blowing moment in anime history.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Cast

As a result of the proximity of the English dubs’ production, the show’s creators had little trouble securing the services of the same voice actors for season two. The actors and actresses who played the show’s most beloved characters in the first two seasons could return if shooting on Season 3 gets underway any time soon.

If that’s the case, Kyle McCarley will return to voice Mob, Chris Niosi will reprise his role as Mob’s fraudulent tutor Reigan, and Michael Sorich will return to read the spirit companion Dimple. Max Mittelman will presumably play the role of Mob’s younger brother Ritsu, while Ryan Bartley will likely play the role of Mob’s crush Tsubomi.

In addition to Erik Scott Kimerer’s Teru, Patrick Seitz’s Musashi, and Cherami Leigh’s Tome, keep a look out for Erik Scott Kimerer’s Teru, the antagonist turned friendly opponent.

Season 3 of “Mob Psycho 100” has yet to receive an official statement that production has begun, making it difficult for fans to know when they can expect the next season to premiere. “Mob Psycho 100’s” production history, on the other hand, gives us an estimate of when the third chapter will be released.

The first episodes of “100 Mob Psychofirst “‘s season were published in Japan in July 2016 after being announced via Anime News Network in late 2015. It then took a break while the first season of the show was dubbed into English. It wasn’t until October 2018 that the two-year-old episodes were finally released.

Season 2 was revealed by IGN just before the dubbed Season 1 episode was published. In January 2019, those episodes began showing in Japan. The English dub of Season 2 began airing in April 2019, the same month as the Japanese broadcast ended.

As a result of this, what can we expect from Season 3? However, “Mob Psycho 100” will need to be greenlit before Bones can begin working on it. The best fans can expect at this moment is a 2022 release date, but they should wait for an announcement before they get too excited about Season 3’s coming.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Trailer

You can check out the latest trailer for season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 below. This page will be updated as soon as the latest trailer for Mob Psycho 100 is posted on the official Twitter account.

This is more of an announcement than a trailer for the upcoming third season. Shortly, we can expect to see a new trailer for the film.

