Mom Finds Camera Husband Hid in Bathroom to Record Children

California police say that a wife turned her husband in to the police after she found a hidden camera in the guest bathroom.
She called the police on March 8 and told them she had found a “covert video recording device” in the guest bathroom of her home and was worried that her husband had “nefariously recorded their young children using the bathroom,” according to a news release from the Redding Police Department.
The release says that when detectives got a warrant to search the device, they found more than 900 images of child pornography on it.
Police said that the videos showed kids and adults using the bathroom, and it didn’t look like they knew they were being filmed.
The police department says that the 34-year-old man was taken into custody on March 16 during a traffic stop. He is charged with having child pornography and “the secret recording of a person who was undressed and who could be identified.” This is what the release says.
McClatchy News won’t say who the man is because they don’t want to reveal who his children are.
About 160 miles north of Sacramento is the town of Redding.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: