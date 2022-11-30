More Than 350 Crashes On Minnesotan Roadways Were Reported

As the snow continued to fall throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area and beyond on Tuesday, there were reports of a number of accidents and spinouts that occurred on Minnesota highways.
According to the reports of the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 361 collisions and 204 car spinouts on Tuesday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. According to the State Patrol, there were thirty-four people injured as a result of the collisions.
It is possible that the Twin Cities will receive between 4 and 7 inches of snow by the time everything is said and done, which would likely have a greater impact on the evening commute.
According to the website of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), as of four in the afternoon on Tuesday, numerous roadways around the Twin Cities metro area were either entirely or partially covered in snow.
Look at the snow line across Hennepin County…it signifies the abrupt end of the snow and it is tracking east across The Metro as snow tapers through 6:00 PM…now it is all about a very slow commute pic.twitter.com/5sS1bqY7oz
— ian leonard (@ian_leonard) November 29, 2022
It is recommended to treat the roads as near to the beginning of the snowfall as possible, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which told FOX 9 that personnel began treating the roads at midnight.
As of Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation had approximately 200 crews out clearing the roadways. The crews will operate in shifts of 12 hours each until the roads are in satisfactory condition.
Because of the rapid accumulation of snow, the employees will need to work as rapidly as possible to stay up.
Read More: