Mother of Deputy Charged in Double Slaying Says She Cautioned Him Against Dating

In an interview with KTVU on Thursday, the mother of the Alameda County sheriff’s deputy suspected in the shooting deaths of a married couple in Dublin said her son had been in a love relationship with one of the victims.

In the same institution where he had worked hours before the violence, Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being jailed without bond. Early on Wednesday morning, he is suspected of murdering Maria Tran, 42, and her husband of 20 years, Benison Tran, 57, in their Colebrook Lane house.

UPDATE: Booking photo of @ACSOSheriffs Deputy Devin Williams Jr., arrested by @DublinCAPolice in shooting deaths of married couple Benison & Maria Tran. No bail after being arrested on suspicion of 2 counts of murder & burglary pic.twitter.com/gzXToVG4V3 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 8, 2022

The alleged murderer’s mother, Anitra Williams, testified that she had repeatedly told her son to stay away from Maria Tran after they met at the San Leandro facility where Tran worked as a nurse. Their mother claimed her son was “blinded by love.”

“They were on a 10-day trip, and she told him she loved him,” she explained.

Anitra Williams, however, said that she thought Maria Tran had lied to her son about their relationship in January.

Tran “presented herself as an unmarried woman,” Anitra Williams said. She herself stated that she was a divorced mother of one, 35 years old.

As far as she’s aware, she warned her son against getting involved with her.

The violence is not acceptable, as Anitra Williams has made plain.

A young youngster is currently without his mother and father, she stated, summarizing the situation. “I don’t approve of any of it.”

She claimed her son contacted her after the murders when he was travelling in the Central Valley.

“I talked to my kid and told my son, tap into who I taught you to be,” she added. “I told him the cowardly thing to do would be to take your life.”

After a 45-minute conversation with Chief Garrett Holmes of the Dublin Police Department, the deputy consented to surrender to CHP authorities in Coalinga (Fresno County).

Williams used to serve with the Stockton Police Department, but he was fired after a year on probation for incompetence.

Lt. Ray Kelly of the Dublin Sheriff’s Office said, “Our folks are saying, ‘Did we miss something? Did we not do something right?'”

Kelly said that Williams’s background check turned up no red flags before he employed him a year before the murders.

Kelly claimed that nobody was aware of the deputy’s emotional anguish except for the deputy himself.

“Somewhere in the last several months of his life, some critical events happened that lead up to this point,” Kelly added.