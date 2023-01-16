MPD Claims It Will Take ‘Immediate’ Action Against Officers Involved In The Killing Of The Guy

A 29-year-old man passed away on Tuesday, three days after being detained by Memphis police in connection with an event that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into.
There are few details about what transpired during the traffic stop on January 8 and how Tyre DeAndre Nichols of Memphis was hurt; the majority of the information comes from Memphis Police and TBI.
Tyre Deandre Nichols, 29, passed away in Memphis on January 10, 2023, after being stopped and held by Memphis Police for three days. The death is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
What we do know is this:
Jan. 8: At around 8:30 p.m., police conduct a car stop near the intersection of Raines and Ross Roads and pull Tyre DeAndre Nichols over.
— As they got close to the car Nichols was driving, according to police, a confrontation happened. Nichols then allegedly fled the area.
— When police attempted to take custody of Nichols, who was already in custody, there was a second altercation.
After Nichols complains of having trouble breathing, an ambulance transports him to St. Francis Hospital, where his status is listed as serious.
— The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is contacted by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy to investigate claims of “use of force” during the arrest.
— The Memphis Police Department has placed the involved officers on leave pending the conclusion of the TBI investigation. Their identities and ranks have not been made public.
On January 9, Nichols is still in serious condition at St. Francis.
On January 10, Nichols passes away at St. Francis Hospital from wounds he received during his arrest. The inquiry is ongoing, according to TBI.
On January 12, Nichols’ family starts a fundraising campaign to send his body back to Sacramento, California.
On January 17, the first service will be held in Memphis. The fundraising notes that although my mother has scheduled a memorial service for this Tuesday in Memphis, my brother has a large network of family and friends in California who would also like to honor Tyre.
You can visit the Nichols family’s fundraising page by clicking this link.
On January 14, protesters, family members, and friends assemble outside the department’s Ridgeway precinct to demand that the policemen responsible for Nichols’ death be held accountable. During the daytime demonstration, a balloon was released. According to Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, “He was a really affectionate kid.”
Jan. 15: Memphis municipal authorities make an unspecific announcement regarding the “administrative action” that will be taken against the policemen involved in the traffic stop that led to Nichols’ murder. After the event, the cops were put on administrative leave.
