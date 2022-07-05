My Hero Academia season 6 Confirms Release Date

Warning: The following contains major plot details for My Hero Academia (, Boku no Hero Academia).

Comparing My Hero Academia to Hollywood heavyweights like the Marvel and DC heroes who take up most of the screen real estate would be unfair. A standout from Khei Horikoshi’s acclaimed manga series “Attack on Titan,” however, is a considerably more passionate and frequently weird experience than anything produced by either of these companies.

We mean that in every sense of the word when we say that My Hero Academia digs into the essential spirit of superhero storytelling with a plethora of idiosyncrasies. As a result, it’s no surprise that this show is still going strong, just like Izuku Midoriya at UA High.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Plot

Post-credits scenes in My Hero Academia’s fifth season showed Class 1A looking out at a city full of supervillains. As a result, we should expect season six to center on the Paranormal Liberation War, a big event in their reality.

Against our heroes, villains will combine to form a super-coalition of evil.

With so many reasons to be excited, there’s no better time to get excited about this story than now! Chapters 253 to 306 are where the Paranormal Liberation War takes the role in the comic books.

Hawks’ covert reconnaissance work has given the Heroes the information they need to take on the Paranormal Liberation Front head-on.

But beware: our heroes will be different from those we started with at the end of season five.

However, Studio Bones has already promised two new OVAs to fans who are impatiently awaiting the next season of the show. It will be called “HLB” and include a baseball game between our heroes in a fun homage to the sports shonen genre. In June 2022, keep an eye out for it.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Cast

The voice cast of My Hero Academia is enormous, but it’s unclear who will return and who will be replaced for the forthcoming season.

As a result, the following Japanese and English voice performers have been confirmed to return for season six:

Daiki Yamashita (Japanese) and Justin Briner (American) (English)

Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese) and Clifford Chapin (English)

It’s All Might — Kenta Miyake (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English)

Anglo-Japanese duo Ochaco Uraraka and Luci Christian (English)

AKA Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese) and J. Michael Tatum (American) (English)

(Japanese) Aoi Yuki, played by Tsuyu Asui, and (American) Monica Rial (English)

As Brina Palencia (Spanish) and Ryo Hirohashi (English)

I’d like to thank the following people for their contributions: Colleen Clinkenbeard and Marina Inoue (both from Japan) (English)

— Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English)

It was shot by Yuki Kaji (Japanese) and David Matranga (American) (English)

However, they are only the folks we’ve met so far; the world has plenty of room to grow. After all, the pupils and teachers may be joined by other villains.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to air this fall, but the cover of The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine hinted at a release date of October 2022.

Some lucky fans, however, will be able to catch the season six premiere sooner than usual at the show’s annual Hero Fes event in late July.

In the meanwhile, fans will have to wait until October 2022 to see the complete episode, and even then, there’s no word on when it will show.

When we learn more, we’ll let you know!

My Hero Academia season 6 Trailer

Sadly, a Japanese trailer for the sixth season of My Hero Academia has been released, but it does not include subtitles. However, there’s still a lot to take in.

Our heroes and villains are seen gathering, with practically everyone we’d expected to be present and proper, in what proves to be quite the teaser.

Endeavor, Aizawa, Miruko, and Haws all had noteworthy moments.

After this one-minute tape, all we can do is wait for them to go head-to-head, which they haven’t done yet, but are planning to do.

In the meanwhile, we’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store and will keep you posted if anything changes!

