Nav Net Worth: What Did He Say On The Weekend’s Management Style At XO Records?

Nav, due to his recent commercial success, Nav Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. Nav Released several successful singles and albums, earning him a reputation as one of the best Canadian rappers.

Nav Early Life: Where Was He Raised And Born?

Originally from India, Nav was born Navraj Singh Goraya on November 3, 1989, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His parents were employed in the manufacturing sector; his mom made computers, and his dad drove forklifts in a Canadian plant. Nav’s interest in music began at a young age, spurred on by his mother’s gift of a boombox to him in the third grade.

Nav’s uncle was a famous Indian singer who took him under his wing and pushed him to follow in his footsteps. Nav got into early classic hip-hop when he was a teenager, listening to albums by artists like JAY-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, and many more. Nav attended West Humber Junior Middle School for middle school and Thistletown Collegiate Institute for high school.

Nav earned an Audio Production and Engineering diploma from the Metalworks Institute in Mississauga, Ontario, in 2010. While still in school, he began making beats for Toronto rappers and eventually started using those same beats for his songs.

Nav Career: How Did He Start His Rapping Profession?

When Nav had the opportunity to work with the legendary artist Drake, he co-produced the single Back to Back for him, which catapulted his career to new heights. Take Me Simple, one of the rapper’s earliest singles was released on Soundcloud in 2015 and has since amassed over 10 million listens. Nav released another successful single, “Myself,” on SoundCloud the following year.

Rapidly rising to the top of the charts, the song became an overnight sensation. These chart-topping singles helped him land recording contracts with major labels like Weekend’s XO and later Republic Records. Following this success, Travis Scott recruited Nav to produce and appear on his song “Beibs in the Trap,” which reached #90 on the Billboard Hot 100. Nav released his first mixtape under his name in 2017 and collaborated with Metro Boomin on a Perfect Timing project.

Nav released his first studio album, Reckless, on the record labels XO and Records. The album features appearances from Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and Quavo.

The album became successful, reaching number five on the Billboard charts in the United States and Canada. It was also certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America and Platinum by Music Canada. Bad Habits, Nav’s second studio album, was released in 2019 and debuted at #1 on the US Billboard 200.

Turks, a collaboration with Gunna released the following year, became the rapper’s highest-charting single to date, reaching #17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Good Intentions, Nav’s third studio album, and its deluxe edition, Brown Boy 2, were both released in the same year.

The commercial mixtape Emergency Tsunami was released at the end of 2020. Additionally, Nav was nominated for a Juno Award in the “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” category in 2018.

Among Nav’s high-end vehicles is a Lamborghini Urus, one of the world’s fastest SUVs, valued at $200,000. The second McLaren 720S in his garage is a $299,000 investment. The third-place Lamborghini Huracan costs $261,274. A new Mercedes-Benz S-Class was Nav’s most recent major purchase.

Nav Net Worth: How Much Wealthy Is He?

Name Nav Net Worth 2022 $5 Million Age 32 Annual Salary $700,000 Profession Rapper, Songwriter Gender Male Zodiac Sign Scorpio

Nav has a net worth of $5 million in 2022. The rapper’s single, titled “Me,” went viral and brought him widespread attention in the music industry after its release. Nav has established himself as a significant player in hip-hop and rap.

He’s worked with many big names in the industry, including Drake, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and more. Nav rapper amassed over 50 million views on youtube and tens of millions of plays on SoundCloud. Not only has he left his mark musically, but he has also appeared on radio and internet talk shows.

His work with other famous musicians helped him rise to the top of the Canadian rap and songwriting scenes. Nav’s financial success has allowed him to make some swanky acquisitions. He owns a dazzling array of fine jewellery, including timepieces, necklaces, rings, and diamonds.

His primary means of support result from his lifelong pursuit of rapping success. With the success of his albums, singles, concerts, merchandising, and musical collaborations, Nav has amassed considerable wealth. His wealth has increased by about 100% in just a few years. Nav makes $70,000 per year. In addition, he earns money from his over one million subscribed YouTube channel.

