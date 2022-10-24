Nestor Hernandez Is Accused Of Killing Two Methodist Hospital Staffers

On Saturday morning, about 11 a.m., Dallas Police officers were sent to the Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff due to reports of gunfire.

According to authorities, upon arrival they discovered two hospital personnel dead from gunshot wounds on the fourth floor, close to the maternity ward. They also claimed to have apprehended the suspect in the incident, a guy who had been shot and wounded by the first responding police officer from Methodist Health System.

We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals.Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events.We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation.This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 22, 2022

After hearing gunshots on the fourth floor of the hospital, staff were heard scrambling for cover and hiding from the active gunman, according to friends and relatives of hospital employees.

The imprisoned guy was stabilized, and he was sent to another hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Dallas police were able to positively identify him as Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, a 30-year-old man.

So, who exactly is this Nestor Hernandez character?

Hernandez went to W.T. White High School in the Dallas Independent School District, his Facebook profile states.

Prior to his 2015 plea agreement for aggravated robbery, Hernandez had a lengthy criminal record in the courts of Dallas County, including a 2012 robbery conviction and a 2009 delinquent behavior conviction for assault on a public official.

Aggravated robbery is a first degree crime punishable by five years up to 99 years in prison or life in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.

Hernandez received eight years in jail after pleading guilty to aggravated assault on September 15, 2015, as stated in his plea deal.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted on Saturday that the shooting was a “tragedy” and “an appalling failure of our criminal justice system.”

The Denver Police Department reports that on the day of the shooting, Saturday, Hernandez was legally free to roam the streets while wearing an active ankle monitor as part of his parole conditions.

Parole for Hernandez was officially terminated on October 20, 2021, as confirmed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

As to the reason for Nestor Hernandez’s incarceration, please explain.

On January 17, 2015, Hernandez and Selena Villatoro were detained on suspicion of aggravated robbery, according an indictment.

The indictment states that Hernandez and Villatoro approached a woman as she entered her North Dallas apartment, struck her in the back of the head, pulled her to the ground by her hair, placed their hands around her throat, and threatened to kill her if she screamed. They then demanded that she open the door.