New California Restrictions Make It Harder To Steal Catalytic Converters

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise in California, primarily due to the high value of the precious metals that can be sold as scrap and the ease with which the converters can be stolen. In response, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed two bills that make it more difficult to steal and sell catalytic converters.

State Senator Lena Gonzales’s (D-Long Beach) Senate Bill 1087 and Assembly Member Al Muratsuchi’s (D-Rolling Hills Estates) Assembly Bill 1740 make it illegal to purchase such components from anybody other than licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.

Authorities estimate that thieves can make hundreds of dollars from each stolen catalytic converter by selling it to recycling centers.

Under the new rules, businesses that buy and sell scrap metal and other forms of garbage must keep meticulous sales records.

Newsom explained that the legislation is an attempt to fix a problem that contributes to the widespread theft of catalytic converters in a video statement posted on Twitter.

“Those middlemen and dealers that pay top cash for stolen components. By eliminating the demand for stolen products, you can assist reduce theft. To put it simply, it doesn’t get much more complicated than that “According to what he had to say.

The number of monthly catalytic converter thefts in California was 14 times that of 2019 according to estimates by BeenVerified utilizing data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau and Google Search.