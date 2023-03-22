New York and Dc Await Manhattan the Next Step of the District Attorney’s Investigation Into Hush Money

A likely indictment of former President Donald Trump has officials in New York and Washington adopting preventative security precautions. All NYPD officers are to be in uniform and ready for deployment on Tuesday, according to an internal letter obtained by CNN, as part of the investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged complicity in a conspiracy to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
CNN was told by law enforcement that while Tuesday is a “high alert day,” no credible threat exists at this time. The memo was issued in response to social media posts made by Trump over the weekend in which he urged his supporters to protest in the event of his arrest.
These posts were reminiscent of those Trump made after his 2020 election loss, when he called for protests in Washington, DC, which turned violent when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol.
A department intelligence assessment obtained by CNN on Monday indicates that the US Capitol Police team “is not currently tracking any direct or credible threats to the US Capitol,” while the Washington Police Department is taking comparable precautions.
If Trump is indicted, a member of his legal team told CNN that they do not anticipate an arrest or initial appearance before next week. The Manhattan district attorney’s office advised them on Monday night that they shouldn’t expect any indictments until Wednesday, but that was the extent of the information they had.
Law enforcement officials have highlighted the importance of being well-prepared for the intricate dance that would be Trump’s surrender and court appearance, given the imminence of a possible indictment.
A senior law enforcement person with knowledge of the continuing security negotiations said that federal, state, and local law enforcement gathered on Monday in New York City to discuss the plans.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has hinted that it is nearing a decision on whether or not to indict the ex-president.
In an effort to discredit the testimony of former President Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, who has admitted to paying $130,000 to Daniels just before the 2016 election to stop her from going public about an alleged affair with the former president, Trump’s legal team requested the testimony of attorney Robert Costello, who testified for nearly three hours before the grand jury on Monday.
Will Trump get arrested today or not? That is the question plaguing minds all over New York today…especially because it could cause even more traffic than usual. People can’t seem to verify it, but we’ll see what happens soon enough. https://t.co/ve4wg5prCb
— John Legere (@JohnLegere) March 21, 2023
According to a statement given to CNN by Cohen’s attorney, Cohen was “not needed” after making himself available to the DA’s office as a rebuttal witness on Monday. Multiple people briefed on the matter have told CNN that despite privately calling the impending development “unfair,” Trump has been agitating for his team to get his base riled up and believes that an indictment would help him politically.
Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels and says the probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is politically motivated.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil have all announced plans to look into whether Bragg’s office used federal public safety funding as part of its grand jury probe.
District Attorney’s Office “will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law.” a Bragg spokesman said in response.
