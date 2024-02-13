New York City Subway Shooting Leaves One Dead and Five Injured!

On Monday night, authorities in the Bronx borough of New York claimed that one person was killed and five others injured in a shooting that occurred when at least one individual pulled out a gun and started firing as a subway train rolled into a station.
According to Michael Kemper, chief of transit for the New York Police Department, two groups of youths were on the northbound No. 4 train when, as soon as the doors opened at the Mt. Eden subway station, someone began firing. According to him, the initial 911 calls regarding the incident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m.
As additional gunfire erupted on the platform, passengers hurried off the train. He went on to say that both the teen and onlooker groups had casualties.
This was not a random shooting, in our opinion. It was not a lone gunman opening fire on a train, in our opinion. According to Kemper, who spoke at a news conference on the street beneath the station—which serves an elevated component of the train system—the shooting was allegedly initiated by two groups arguing aboard a train.
According to the police, four men were shot; one of them, a 34-year-old man, passed away at a hospital. Kemper said that three individuals, aged 15, 28, and 71, were injured. The type of their wounds was not disclosed by the authorities.Shootings also injured a lady, 29, and a daughter, 14, but their injuries are not life-threatening, he added.
Kemper stated, “This is not the norm,” and then pronounced the tube system safe to use. Crime rates dropped last year. It is deeply disturbing and unprecedented for a shooting of this kind to occur in the tube system… More importantly, why do some people find the courage to open fire? Some sort of (legal) repercussions ought to ensue.
According to a law enforcement source who spoke with CNN, the gunman ran away while wearing a ski mask and a red jacket. The number of suspects is being investigated, and authorities will release surveillance camera photographs as soon as they are available, according to the authorities.
They mentioned that witnesses to the shooting are being interviewed by detectives.The head of the MTA, Janno Lieber, has spoken out against the despicable violence.
A “broken heart” in New York, Lieber declared. “Random acts of violence, like what occurred here late this afternoon, break the heart of New Yorkers, especially when they are heading home to do their homework and when children are coming home from school.”
Deputy commissioner of public communications for the police, Tarik Sheppard, had harsh words for the gunman. “You have the most elite detectives on the planet hunting for you, and the New York Police Department has declared you their most wanted,” Sheppard added.
We advise you to surrender since you have no chance of survival. There have been updates to this developing story.
For all of your California news needs, look no further than the California Examiner.
Following is a rundown of every one of our most recent posts:
- Sheriff Reports That a Suspect Was Taken Out Following a Gunshot at Joel Osteen’s Megachurch in Texas
- Times Square Shooter Charged as Adult, Called ‘Extreme Flight Risk’!