North Carolina Man Taken Into Custody In 1979 Cold Case Murder Of Maryland Woman

Maryland authorities have identified and charged a suspect in a cold case murder that took place over 45 years ago in Prince George’s County.

According to officials, 82-year-old Rodger Zodas Brown of Pinehurst, North Carolina, has been arrested for the 1979 murder of 31-year-old Kathryn Donohue from Arlington.

On March 3, 1979, Donohue’s body was discovered in a parking lot on the 8400 block of Hamlin Street in the Glenarden area.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit launched an investigation into her rape and murder. However, despite years of extensive efforts, the case remained unsolved.

Detectives from the department’s cold case unit later obtained court approval to conduct forensic genetic genealogy DNA analysis, which ultimately led to Brown’s identification. He was taken into custody in North Carolina last week.

Authorities state that Brown lived in Hyattsville at the time of the murder and that there was no known connection between him and Donohue.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact the police at 301-516-2512.

