Northern California storms cause mudslides, 50-mile highway closure

Roman MartinDaily news

Mudslides caused by thunderstorms in the Dixie Fire burn scar have shut down a nearly 50-mile length of California’s Highway 70, officials said Sunday.

In Plumas County, the road is closed from the Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye, according to Caltrans.

Drivers are urged by the California Highway Patrol to take other routes. The CHP stated that “there is no projected time for the route to be reopened”

Andrew Haskins, a CHP spokeswoman, said four different mudslides poured onto the road largely between Rock Creek Dam and Belden.

Small parts of the burn scar “just continued streaming down,” Haskins explained. “The rain was pouring down at the time of the slides.”

CHP officers rescued the drivers of two cars trapped in the mudslides. According to Haskins, “those automobiles will need to be retrieved after the debris cleaning.

Even though the mudslides only cover a few miles of highway, the closure had to be expanded to include wider stretches of road where vehicles may easily turn around.

Northern California saw severe rains from a storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest and crossed the state’s border. Between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service reported that Plumas County received between 1 and 3 inches of rain.

Read More:

Related Posts

Young Kim

In the California House race, Young Kim has gained ground

June 14, 2022
California Gas Station

Accidentally Sold Fuel for $0.69 per Gallon in a California Gas Station

June 13, 2022
Spider-Man Stunt Goes Wrong At Disney California Adventure Park

Spider-Man Stunt Goes Wrong At Disney California Adventure Park

June 13, 2022
California High Speed Rail

California High Speed Rail Dispute

June 11, 2022
5 Marine Killed in Crash in California

5 Marine Killed in Crash in California

June 10, 2022
Results of California Primary Election 2022

Results of California Primary Election 2022

June 10, 2022

About Roman Martin

View all posts by Roman Martin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.