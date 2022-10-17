Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting

Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia.

Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city.

According to the authorities, the eight victims, ranging in age from 18 to 27, all had non-fatal injuries. Sentara RMH first cared for five of the wounded, before transferring three to UVA.

Investigators in Harrisonburg are trying to determine whether there was more than one shooter.

As of Sunday morning, no one has been taken into custody. Investigators have turned up no leads thus yet.