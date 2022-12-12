On Sunday night, a 56-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old man was injured in Northeast Baltimore: After receiving a complaint of a shooting at approximately 6:43 p.m., police arrived at the scene and discovered two men, ages 22 and 56, both suffering from gunshot wounds, as stated in a press statement. According to the police, the man, 56, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other man, 22, was wounded in the body and was taken to the hospital.
Officers blocked off the street leading into the Northwood Commons shopping mall by erecting yellow tape barriers around the BP petrol station located in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road in the Hillen neighborhood. There was a lack of clarity regarding the location of the shooting. It appeared as though bullets had smashed a window made of glass that was located near the entrance to the petrol station.
Crimes committed on Sunday evening were investigated at a petrol station located in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road in Northeast Baltimore.
Several police cars were parked surrounding the gas station, lighting up the night sky with flashing red and blue lights while customers of a nearby grocery store made their way out of the building. Officials from the police department and detectives conducted foot patrols inside and outside of the gas station while questioning potential witnesses and assessing the situation.
Homicide detectives are requesting that anyone who may have information call them at 410-396-2100.
