One Man Was Arrested Over the Weekend and Charged With Murder and Robbery

Over the weekend, a guy who has ties to both Marshalltown and Fort Dodge was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. On Friday, the death of 27-year-old Isiaiah Montell Forest was reported at 618 W. Boone St., and the Marshalltown Police Department opened an investigation.
MPD officers arrived at the scene of a 911 call reporting an injured guy who was not breathing and discovered his body. The dubious nature of the situation was echoed by investigators, and an autopsy showed that Forest had been shot.
The MPD said in a press statement late Saturday night that 20-year-old Amarrion Demeir Isom, who has dual addresses in Fort Dodge and Marshalltown, had been arrested for first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, in connection with an incident that reportedly took place on March 6.
A lady, age 23, from Marshalltown, said on Friday that she was robbed at gunpoint on March 6 in the block of Center Street between Grant Street and South Street. As of press time, Isom was still being held in the Marshall County Prison on Sunday night after a fresh release said he had been charged with murder in connection with the death on Friday.
According to the MPD, there is no evidence to suggest a public threat. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to aid the department in their investigation of the tragedy. Even though the robbery wasn’t reported until after the death investigation started, Chief Tupper said both events are being handled independently because they involved different people.
