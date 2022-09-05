Over a Dozen States Could Follow California’s Electric Car Mandate

In light of California’s proposed ban on sales of new gas vehicles by 2035, policymakers in over a dozen other states are considering following suit.

Among the 17 states, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Vermont are the most likely to implement the proposal. New cars sold in California must be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, making the state’s regulations the toughest in the United States.

Strong opposition is being voiced in states like Minnesota, where the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association is claiming that the state’s climate makes it unsafe to utilize electric vehicles exclusively.

The head of the trade association, Scott Lambert, told the Associated Press that “the technology is such that the vehicles really don’t function very well in cold weather.” “Not everyone here is from SoCal.”

There is staunch opposition to the measure in Colorado, as well.

The Colorado Energy Office informed the Associated Press that while the governor “shares the goal of fast moving towards electric vehicles,” he is “skeptical” about mandating that all newly sold automobiles be electric by a set date because “technology is rapidly evolving.”

Virginia’s Republican party, meanwhile, is trying to distance itself from California’s regulations. In 2021, while Democrats held both branches of government, the state approved a law making it subject to California’s requirements.

Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, called the bill “stupid” last week, and his government is now leaning toward severing relations.

Liberal lawmakers who once controlled Virginia’s government “sold out” the state by imposing California’s stricter driving regulations on Virginia motorists, Youngkin claimed in a Twitter post. With that agreement in place, “Virginians will be forced to adopt the California law prohibiting the sale of gas and diesel-fueled vehicles.”

“I have already begun working to halt the implementation of this foolish order in Virginia. The outmoded laws of California have no place in our Commonwealth “To continue, he said.