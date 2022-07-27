Patrick Renna Net Worth: How Much Does The Actor Earn?

Patrick Renna is an American actor who is 42 years old. He is best known for his role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in “The Sandlot.” He is also known for his roles in the TV shows “The X-Files” and “Boston Legal.” Patrick’s new TikTok video, in which he acts out a scene from Justin Bieber’s song “Lonely,” is getting a lot of views these days.

Early years

Patrick Renna was born in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States, on March 3, 1979. We don’t know much about his early life, his parents, or where he went to school. From a young age, he loved being on stage.

In fact, he started acting when he was a child in the movie “The Sandlot,” which came out in 1993. He became famous overnight because of the movie. He played the part of Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the movie. His great work in the movie got him a huge amount of praise from the audience. “You’re killing me, Smalls!” became the most famous thing he ever said. Fans still talk about how great he was in that movie.

Career

After his big break, he was in movies like “Son in Law,” “Summertime Switch,” “Beanstalk,” “The Big Green,” “Blue River,” and “Falling Sky.” He was just in the movies “Lavalantula,” which came out in 2015, and “Fear, Inc.,” which came out in 2016.

He has been great on TV as well as in movies. Patrick’s first role was as Danucci Peed in the TV show “Salute Your Shorts,” which aired in 1992. In the 1998 TV show “The X-Files,” he played Ronnie Strickland, which was his most well-received role.

In 2005, he played Warren Peters on “Boston Legal,” a legal comedy-drama show. He got a lot of praise for how great he was in the TV show. Patrick was last seen in the comedy-drama show “Glow,” where he played Toby “Cupcake” Matkins.

Patrick is currently going viral on TikTok, where he is standing alone after a fan left him to get his autograph and ask him to say “You’re killing me, Smalls” from the movie The Sandlot. The video was put on TikTok on April 15. More than 19 million people have watched the video on TikTok so far. Patrick later acted out a scene as Ham, wearing the same clothes and carrying a baseball bat as he did in the movie.

Personal Life

Renna has tied the knot with a woman named Jasmin. In 2006, he and his wife Jasmin said their wedding vows. Patrick’s first child, a boy named Flynn, was born when Jasmin gave birth. In June 2020, Patrick’s second son, Liam James, was born.

Patrick Renna Net Worth

Patrick Renna has worked as an actor for more than 30 years and has made a lot of money from it. As of the year 2022, Patrick Renna Net Worth is $2 million. Patrick follows Scientology. He and his wife Jasmin have been at a lot of Scientology events and fundraisers.

