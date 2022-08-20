Pennsylvania Man Accused of Buying Stolen Body Parts From Arkansas Woman

Police in East Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, made an arrest on Thursday after discovering many 5-gallon buckets of human remains in the suspect’s cellar and learning that the man had been buying stolen body parts on Facebook.

Jeremy Pauley, 40, is being held on allegations of mistreatment of a corpse, dealing in the profits of crime, and receiving stolen items.

Reports of online sales of human body parts were first made to police in June. On July 8, authorities executed a search warrant at Pauley’s home and allegedly discovered three 5-gallon buckets in the basement containing “human brains, heart, livers, skin, and lungs.”

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack called this “one of the most strange cases” he had seen in his 33 years as a prosecutor. Sometimes I think I’ve seen it all, and then a case like this comes along.

According to the authorities, a forensic pathologist verified the recovered body parts were really those of humans.

READ MORE:

Pauley has posted photographs of bags and stacks of femurs on his personal Facebook page with captions like “Picked up more medical bones to sort through.” A Facebook page dedicated to selling his limbs is titled “There will be so much to see and do at “The Grand Wunderkammer,” including “Vendors of the Odd and Unusual,” “Museum Exhibits,” “Guest Lecturers,” and “Live Entertainment.” Odd, fascinating, and one of a kind in every respect!” There’s a link to his webpage there, too.

As Cumberland County, Pennsylvania’s district attorney Sean McCormack put it, “I think I’ve seen it all, and then something like this comes along.” Pauley was charged in Cumberland County. “We had to decide if it was appropriate to answer the question of whether or not it is OK to profit from the selling of human remains. To our astonishment, some of it was perfectly legitimate. And as the inquiry progressed, the presence of criminal conduct was also established.”

According to an affidavit filed by police, Pauley, who initially responded to police contact by claiming he was a collector of “oddities,” including human body parts, insisted that the skeletons had been obtained lawfully. At first, police discovered what appeared to be older human remains, including complete skeletons they later concluded to have been lawfully obtained.

On the other hand, investigators went back to Pauley’s house after receiving a second tip that he had more recent remains there. Federal and state criminal enforcement officers intercepted parcels sent to Pauley from the Arkansas woman containing body parts, including those of children. Police seized three five-gallon buckets containing the remains.

According to the affidavit, Pauley told police that he planned to market the remains. Pauley, according to the investigation, arranged to pay the Arkansas woman $4,000 for the body parts over Facebook Messenger.

Pauley’s Facebook page comments were ignored by Facebook. While it does have business regulations and advertising policies, they both specifically forbid the exploitation of humans and the sale of human body parts.