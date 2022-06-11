What is Peter Navarro Net Worth?

Peter Navarro was born on July 15, 1949, and is an American author and economist. He was Trump’s Assistant to the President throughout his time in the White House. As the National Defense Production Act policy coordinator, he served as the Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

Professor emeritus of economics at the Paul Merage School of Business, University of California, as well as White House Director for National Trade and Manufacturing Policy. He is the author of the best-selling ‘Death by China,’ as well as numerous other works. To learn more about his contributions to Trump’s administration and net worth, we need to look into it.

Peter Navarro Early Life

On July 15, 1949, Navarro was born in Massachusetts, USA. In New Hampshire, his father was a clarinetist in a house band. Bethesda-Chevalier High School in Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Maryland, is where Navarro went to school after his parents split at the age of 9. With the help of an academic grant, Navarro completed his undergraduate studies at Tufts University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

He spent the next three years in Thailand with the US Peace Corps. At the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Navarro earned a Master of Public Administration and a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics.

Highlights of Peter Navarro’s career

Harvard’s Energy and Environmental Policy Centre hired him as a research associate. His next stop was the University of California, where he taught economics, followed by the University of California, San Diego. He was a professor at the University of California for over two decades before retiring as professor emeritus. His research focused on energy and the U.S.-Asian connection.

With numerous awards and a book entitled ‘The Policy Game: How Special Interests and Ideologues are Stealing America,’ Dr. Navarro talks about the importance of workers’ compensation and how to help individuals who lost their jobs to foreign competition, among other things, One of his other books, “Death by China,” is a contentious view on China’s governance systems and a sharp criticism of it. A documentary about the subject was also made and directed by him.

The beginning of Navarro’s political career was scuppered when he ran for San Diego mayor five times in a row. Because he is a registered Democrat, his political views and speech have been a source of controversy. In 1989, he was registered as a Republican, but in 1994, he changed his party affiliation to the Democratic Party. Navarro was backed by Hilary Clinton and supported Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.

Trump’s administration welcomed him back in 2016 after he quickly re-registered as a Republican. On foreign policy, he argued for the United States to be more protectionist and prepared an economic plan called “Economic Analysis of Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter” during the Trump Campaign.

When Navarro was appointed Director of the National Trade Council of the White House in the Trump administration, the United States’ trade policy was greatly impacted by Navarro. On the National Economic Council, Navarro was also designated as Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. This power was not enough for him, as he aspired to have equal influence and authority to that of the NEC Director.

Condemned by the New York Times for conducting his investigation into Trump’s administration in an op-ed piece, Navarro was labeled controversial. As a mainstream economist, Bloomberg News referred to Navarro as an outspoken critic of trade with China. According to him, the government should not be purchasing goods from other countries since they pose an enormous risk to the country’s economic well-being.

Peter Navarro Personal Life

When Navarro and Leslie Lebon were married, they got a divorce in 2020. Only Lebon’s son from a previous marriage was born to the couple.

Peter Navarro Net Worth

For more than 50 years, Peter Navarro has been conducting research and delivering lectures, and it appears that Peter Navarro Net Worth is $ 5 million. As a result of his work with the president, he had a book published. One of the president’s advisers and a novelist.

Despite the fact that we have no idea how much money he has, he has enough sources of income to get by. He had a real estate investment and earned $1,000 in royalties for his book.

