Philadelphia Teen Shot While Walking Dog in Frankford

According to the police, a teen was shot and killed in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia while out walking his dog.

Approximately 9 o’clock that evening, this occurred. Around the 5300 block of Horrocks Street on Sunday.

The 17-year-old female victim was reportedly on her way to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Bridge and Large streets with another teenage girl and a little dog.

The youngsters had just gotten out of the store and were walking toward one of the houses when they spotted the males in the gray Dodge Challenger.

Police said that at one time, the kids made eye contact with the males in the car, but that no words were spoken.

The youngsters reportedly became aware of the following vehicle after talking to police.

Police said that when they got to the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, the teen was shot at least six times by someone in the automobile.

The adolescent was taken to Temple University Hospital but eventually passed away there. The second adolescent was unharmed. Law enforcement is looking into whether or not the juveniles knew the perpetrators.

The victims “did not indicate that they knew the persons, in fact no words were exchanged,” Pace added, making it impossible to know whether or not the victims were targeted. Currently, there have been no detentions.

The police ask that anyone with information contact them at 215-686-TIPS.