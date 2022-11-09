Police Arrest Clovis Man For Kidnapping Ex-girlfriend

On Monday morning, Clovis police say they apprehended a man who had broken into a home and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

After receiving a report of a kidnapping around 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Herndon and Sunnyside avenues.

Officers arrived to find that Fresno resident David Seip, 22, had broken into a house and kidnapped the mother of his children.

According to the investigation, Seip and the victim were going through a split at the time of the shooting, and the victim was staying with her relatives while taking care of the couple’s two children.

The Fresno police said they located Seip and the victim within an hour of the call. The victim’s children and other family members have been located and reunited with her.

Several serious crimes, including kidnapping, false detention, and domestic abuse, led to Seip’s arrest.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive or otherwise dangerous relationship in Clovis, you can reach the local authorities by dialing 911 in an emergency or (559) 324-2800 during non-emergencies.

For more discreet support, you can reach the Marjaree Mason Center by dialing (559) 233-HELP.