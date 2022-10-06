Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot

On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau.

Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or name while they get medical care at a hospital. Nobody has indicated who fired the shots or how many times the deputy fired, or why.

Evidence markers and a single black shoe may be seen on the sidewalk at the intersection of Northeast Grand Avenue and Holladay Street, suggesting that this is where the tumultuous events began. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s SUVs were stationed nearby at roughly 2:00 on a Wednesday.

Five blocks to the north, at the intersection of Northeast Grand Avenue and Halsey Street, a police SUV arrived, and a person wearing a neck brace was taken out of the vehicle and loaded onto a stretcher. A crumpled gray automobile and two other damaged autos block Northeast Weidler Street a block away.

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen stated in a statement at 4 p.m. that only limited details will be released.

It’s “extremely difficult and need many more procedural processes” to conduct an investigation of this scale, he added. We are just getting started here, and more personnel and equipment are on their way to the area. We will begin discussing whether or not to provide further material through press briefing or other venue after we have completed the first phases of the investigation and internal briefings.