Police Claim A Massachusetts Woman Attacked Eviction Officers With Bees

A lady in Massachusetts is being investigated for allegedly attacking eviction officers with a swarm of bees.

On October 12th, protestors met officers from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department outside the Longmeadow, Massachusetts, residence as they attempted to serve the notice.

Rorie S. Woods, 55, of Hadley, was reportedly the first respondent. She drove an SUV pulling a trailer containing bee colonies.

The report states that Woods, clad in a beekeeper’s gear for protection, began “shaking” the hives, resulting in the lid being broken off of one, which released hundreds of bees, some of which originally stung a deputy.

Several additional deputies, including three who are allergic to bee stings, were hurt before Woods was finally apprehended, according to the report.

Woods said, “I didn’t know that some of the policemen were sensitive to bees.” “Really? Allergies? Good, “if the information is to be believed.

According to Masslive.com, she was arraigned on October 12 in Springfield District Court and freed without bond after entering a not guilty plea.

Fox News Digital left a message for her attorney but did not immediately get a response.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi of Hampden County, Massachusetts, said that Woods may have been hit with more severe charges had the sting victims suffered more catastrophic consequences.

“We had one staff member go to the hospital and, happily, he was all okay,” Cocchi added.