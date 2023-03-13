Police In Kansas City Are Looking Into A Killing Near 83rd And Highland

After a fatal shooting on Sunday evening, police in Kansas City have launched an investigation.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 83rd Street and Highland Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. in response to the sound of rounds being fired. The situation was upgraded to a shooting call while they were on their way there.
When the cops arrived, they discovered a male adult who had been shot and was unresponsive when they approached him.
When they arrived at the scene, emergency responders determined that the victim had already passed away.
According to the findings of the investigation, the shooting took place inside of a dwelling. Investigators have apprehended one person and are not hunting for further suspects.
Call the Murder Unit of the Kansas City Police Department at the following number: 816-234-5043, or call the TIPS Hotline at the following number: 816-474-8477, if you wish to remain anonymous:
