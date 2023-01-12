Police In Oklahoma Are ‘actively Looking’ For Missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

After going missing earlier this week, a 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma, is still unaccounted for, and police are appealing to the public for help. According to OHP Trooper Eric Foster, Athena Brownfield has been missing since last Tuesday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) have sent out infrared aircraft, boats, four-wheelers, and men on the ground to search the neighborhood.
Foster told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that “we’ve been in the air in helicopters with infrared, on the ground, around town there have been a number of grid searches on foot and on four-wheelers, things like that.” Our Emergency Response Team (ERT), which is highly trained to search for individuals and objects on foot, is out in collaboration with locals who have come and wished to offer their time and effort.
This information was corroborated by the bureau’s PIO, Brook Arbeitman, who also stated: “We are continuing actively use all of our resources to hunt for her. We are still actively seeking her, but we are finding items that we think may point us in the right direction.
Finding her is currently our top goal in this active and ongoing inquiry. And determining who is accountable will follow.
We must track down this young girl, Arbeitman stated. “She is exposed to the elements alone. Is that thus in danger? Yeah. But has she experienced any injury to her body? That has not yet been decided. Volunteers searched “the entire town” for the course of the entire Wednesday before calling the operation a success, according to Arbeitman.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) finished a grid search with help from neighborhood volunteers today at 4 p.m. After checking the whole town, every known vacant house, and nearby waterways, those volunteers have been freed, the OSBI said in a different statement Wednesday afternoon.
It continued: “The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD) flew their drones over the community and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) now has search dogs in the area.”
Tuesday afternoon about 2:00 p.m., Athena was reported missing after a postal worker discovered her 5-year-old sister alone close to their home in Cyril, which is situated about 113 kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Oklahoma City.
The older girl was said to be scared but not in need of medical attention.
