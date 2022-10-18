Police Make An Arrest After Finding A Deceased Guy In Buckhead

On Monday, police said that they had arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a house on Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead the previous week. They say a guy driving a stolen automobile caused the accident that killed Christopher Eberhart.

They think that Travis Landrey, the suspect, and another guy were in a previous collision. Only one of the suspects in Eberheart’s murder was caught, however.

It was then that the suspect allegedly carjacked Eberhart a few hours later and killed him with a gunshot. As he drove Eberhart’s pick-up vehicle into Alabama, he was caught. It turns out that there was another vehicle thief in the truck with them.

A guy was shot and killed in front of a house in Buckhead last week, and we should soon find out more details about the incident.

On Thursday, police located 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart along Peachtree Battle Avenue. At this time, neither the motive nor his residency status are known by Atlanta police.

A mother informed 11Alive that her 9-year-old daughter found the corpse while walking to school. A 911 call was made possible because to the woman’s abilities.

Also, the police haven’t found any suspects.