Police Say A 13-year-old East Baltimore Girl Shot In The Head Is In Critical Condition

Police in Baltimore, Maryland, report that a 13-year-old girl is still in critical condition on Wednesday, after being shot in the head earlier this week outside of a liquor shop in East Baltimore.

A picture of a guy wanted in connection with the shooting was published by police on Wednesday. He looks to be wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and shoes in the shot.

Identity Sought for individual in connection with shooting of 13-year-old girl https://t.co/5LkcyHkJpw pic.twitter.com/BiIsnjuTEl — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 9, 2022

At about 5:20 p.m., cops from the Southeast District arrived. On Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter report of gunshots in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street in the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood.

Officers found a wounded girl at the scene. On Tuesday afternoon, her condition was described as “critical” at the hospital where she was taken by ambulance.

A gunman opened fire on a huge crowd gathered in the parking lot of the Liquor Plus on the intersection of East Fayette Street and North Caroline Street, striking the girl once in the head, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

According to Harrison, the assailant shot at a vehicle before fleeing the area.

A young woman standing outside minding her own thing was shot by the suspect, who “probably intended to shoot who was in the car,” as Harrison put it. “Right now, we have a patient that was seriously hurt who is in the hospital.”

Homicide detectives were called in after seeing the extent of her injuries and taking charge of the case.

According to Harrison, a guy with gunshot wounds went into Johns Hopkins Hospital on Monday night. On Tuesday, Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge confirmed that the father and the teen were both wounded in the same gunshot.

Harrison pleaded for onlookers to provide any details they may have regarding the incident.

Not for the first time this year did a shooting occur on a Monday afternoon in this area. Sinthia Grace, 55, was shot in the neck and killed on Valentine’s Day in the 1500 block of East Fayette Street.

Residents of the Douglass Homes apartment building across North Caroline Street on Monday night witnessed police investigate evidence in the store’s parking lot, where several huge rats scurried among overflowing garbage cans.

The mayor, Brandon Scott, released a statement Monday night in which he called the killing of the youngster “senseless and terrible” and urged anybody with information to come forward.

An innocent youngster was “caught in the crossfire of irresponsible conduct fuelled by petty disagreement between people who are unable to appropriately address matters and those who have access to illegal firearms,” as Scott put it. It is imperative that we continue to invest in our communities while also working to rid the streets of illicit firearms and the people who use them.