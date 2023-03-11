Police Say A Stalking Suspect Shot And Killed A Podcast Presenter And His Husband During A Home Invasion In Washington State

In the early hours of Friday morning, a guy who had been following the woman and listening to her podcast is reported to have broken into her home in Redmond, Washington, and shot and killed both the podcast presenter and her husband. The body of the suspect was discovered inside the house as well.
According to the Redmond police department, officers were sent to the couple’s residence after it was reported that shots had been fired there at 1:45 a.m. local time.
When they arrived, they discovered three persons who had been shot inside the building. According to the authorities, all three were pronounced dead at the spot.
Jill Green, the spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department, emailed CBS News and confirmed that the two people that were killed were married and lived in the house. Their identities have not been made public at this time.
According to information provided by Green to the local CBS station KIRO-TV, the mother of one of the two people who were shot had survived the shooting unharmed and had reported it.
Green stated that the information was provided by the mother of the resident of the house. She had made her way out of the house and dialed the emergency number.
The female victim, who is being identified as 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, allegedly hosted a podcast, which the suspect, who is also known as Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, had listened to. According to what Green said to CBS News, Khodakaramrezaei worked as a truck driver in the state of Texas.
According to the authorities, at some point in time, Khodakaramrezaei reached out to her. After that, the two of them started interacting with one another and eventually became friends.
In spite of this, “things escalated,” which resulted in her filing a “no-contact order against him,” according to a statement released by the police.
