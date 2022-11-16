Police Seek ‘Armed And Dangerous’ 23-year-old

Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, is wanted by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department in connection with a homicide.

Authorities are concerned he may be armed and violent.

Tuesday morning around 4:10 a.m., deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Green Bag Road, not far from its junction with Luckey Lane, where they discovered a car in a ditch.

Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was the driver, and she was declared dead at the site. However, Corbin’s injuries were “not compatible with a motor vehicle collision,” as stated by the sheriff’s department.

According to on-the-ground investigators, Williams was also in the car with Corbin at the time of his death.

Williams is wanted for first-degree murder, and police are trying to track him down. On Tuesday he was last spotted walking in the White Avenue and Marilla Park neighborhood. The police are concerned he may be armed and violent.

On Tuesday afternoon, law police was observed visiting a property on White Avenue, close to Marilla Park. Chief Deputy Mark Ralston said the deputies’ presence was related to Corbin’s death investigation, but he declined to elaborate on why the house was of interest.

P.J. Scott, the deputy chief of police, acknowledged that officers from the Morgantown Police Department were there to help with the investigation, but he was unable to offer any other details.

Until the medical examiner verifies it, Ralston added, they will not reveal the official reason of Corbin’s death.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office may be reached at 304-291-7260 or via MECCA 911 if anybody has any leads on Williams’ location.