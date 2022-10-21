Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada

In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect.

As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.

McGuire is wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with a homicide that occurred on Monday night. When police arrived at the Las Vegas residence where the incident occurred, they discovered a lady who had been shot. The police think McGuire shot the lady after a quarrel after briefly residing with her. The police came too late, and the lady eventually died in the hospital.

Police said McGuire often travels between Las Vegas and Kingman, Arizona, and that he was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with the license plate K8A1B2A. Do not approach McGuire if you see him; he may be armed and violent. Make a 911 call instead.

Further, reports may be sent to:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section (702) 828-3521 or (702) 822-7777 Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (928) 753-0753, or toll-free (800) 522-4312, and reference DR# 22-040191

Call (928) 753-1234 to speak to Mohave Silent Witness anonymously. There is up to a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of McGuire.