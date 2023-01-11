Police Shoot A Wrong-way Driver Dead After He Tries To Ram Them

After engaging in a high-speed pursuit with many law enforcement agencies on Monday morning and attempting to run over cops, a man was killed.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office joined a high-speed chase on West Highway 16 just after 4 a.m. on Monday, where a guy was allegedly speeding on the wrong side of the road and attempting to strike patrol cars, according to deputies. Jackie L. Haynes, 52, has already been confirmed as the driver.
Officers stopped Haynes’ SUV on Handy Road using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) move, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Haynes resisted being forced out of the SUV when deputies tried to arrest him, so police had to stun him. Officers fired a pepper ball pistol into the SUV after that failed. Haynes then attempted to leave in his car.
Haynes was shot numerous times as he was traveling toward a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy when another deputy fired into the SUV. He was rushed to the hospital, where his injuries caused him to pass away.
The GBI is attempting to finish its inquiry.
