Police Suspect The Mother Of Missing Georgia Child Quinton Simon

Investigators in Georgia announced Wednesday night that they believe the mother to be responsible for the death of her missing toddler son, Quinton Simon.

The Chatham County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have “notified Quinton Simon’s family that we think he is deceased,” the department tweeted at 10:30 p.m. “His mother, Leilani Simon, has been designated as our top suspect in his disappearance and possible murder. There have been no arrests and no charges have been brought.”

The toddler, then 20 months old, has been missing since the small hours of October 5 from his residence in Savannah, Georgia.

No other details will be published until Thursday, when the department will hold a press briefing at a time to be determined.

We know this news will break the hearts of thousands of individuals all over the world, and we feel your pain, the department said.

The 22-year-old Leilani Simon was seen leaving and later returning to the Savannah home she shares with her family on Wednesday. Seeing her in public again after her son’s disappearance was a big deal.

According to reports, the child currently resides with his older brother, maternal grandparents, mother, and her boyfriend.

Thomas and Billie Jo Howell, Quinton’s grandparents, informed WSAV-TV that they are the children’s legal guardians along with Quinton’s younger brother, who is 3 years old.

‘He’s only a baby,’ Howell told the news outlet. He’s a baby, and I want him back home.

His babysitter also mentioned to the station that she had gotten a peculiar text message the morning he disappeared, telling her she didn’t need to come to the house for work.

She told WSAV, “At 5:29 this morning, I received a text indicating they would not be here, would not be babysitting them.” She reportedly said, “Which was sort of odd because I have them even when she doesn’t work.”

She claimed that hours later, more of Quinton’s family called to ask if she had seen him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the agency said that investigators will be returning to the house with a team that would include search K-9s.