Police: Teen Died Near Henrico Apartments

The gunshot death of a teenage boy near an apartment complex in Henrico County on Sunday morning has prompted police to launch an investigation.

After 10 a.m., Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said that 911 calls reported gunfire near the corner of E. Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street.

On their arrival, police discovered a young man in his teens with a gunshot wound. Pecka stated that he was sent to a local hospital, where he subsequently passed away from his wounds.

It has been decided not to reveal the victim’s identity due to his young age.

Anchor for the weekend Jake Burns stated the incident occurred outside the St. Luke Apartments’ perimeter fence.

Around 12:45 p.m., Burns claimed, more than a dozen police officers arrived.