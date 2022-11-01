Powerball Jackpot Rises To $1.2 Billion Following Latest Drawing

Powerball’s jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner of the $1.5 billion jackpot on Monday, so Powerball will roll it over to Wednesday’s drawing, when it is estimated to be worth $1.2 billion (or $596.7 million in cash).

On Monday night, the winning numbers were 19, 13, 39, 59, and 36, with the Powerball being 13. The projected prize was one billion dollars. There were three power plays.

However, Powerball said in a news statement that more than 5.4 million tickets won a total of $59.5 million in cash prizes on Halloween, including 10 that matched all five white balls for a $1 million prize.

Only three times in the game’s 30-year history has the jackpot reached $1 billion, as it did on Wednesday.

Powerball has announced that if there is a winner on Wednesday night, the jackpot would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee split the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, the highest jackpot in the game’s history.