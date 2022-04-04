Prop 12 in California is harmful to Iowa farmers.

California voters just smacked Iowa’s farmers and ranchers. California voters approved Proposition 12, which will impose strict regulations on how animals are housed before being sold in the state.

Chickens, cattle, hogs, sheep, turkeys, and any other animal sold in California would be subjected to rigorous inspection before sale. This measure disproportionately harms agriculture-dependent states like Iowa and California consumers, who would face increased beef costs.

This rule will impose various unnecessary fees and be detrimental to our farmers, particularly our hog producers. The pork sector is inextricably linked to the Iowa economy.

Iowa produces roughly a third of all hogs grown in the United States, and Iowa farmers sell nearly 50 million hogs each year.

As of 2019, the Iowa pork sector supported almost 150,000 employees. Almost one in every ten Iowans is associated with the pork sector, and Iowa’s pork exports exceeded $2 billion in 2018. As the nation’s biggest pork producer, Iowa will be adversely harmed by this law.

The Supreme Court declared last week that it would hear a legal challenge to Proposition 12. I am delighted that the Supreme Court has agreed to consider the case.

I was honored to cosponsor the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act introduced by Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Ashley Hinson.

This common-sense measure would ban state and municipal governments from interfering with the production of agricultural items in other states, therefore assisting Iowa farmers rather than forcing them to incur unnecessary costs to comply with unnecessary and possibly illegal laws.

According to Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3 of the United States Constitution, only Congress has the authority to regulate interstate trade. The Founding Fathers intended for us to have a national market and for no state to discriminate against industry and commerce in another state.

California voters should not dictate how Iowa farmers live their lives. Farmers, ranchers, and producers in Iowa are critical to the health of our communities, economy, and state.

Each year, these men and women labor to cultivate seeds, raise cattle, manage the land, feed the pigs, and harvest crops. Our farmers rise before dawn and labor throughout the day, regardless of the weather.

Proposition 12 in California violates the interstate commerce clause and is detrimental to American farmers.

Californians may do business with a smack in the face, but Iowans will not accept it. I will always be an advocate for our farmers, agriculture, and state.