Quando Rondo Net Worth 2022, Career, Murder Controversy

Early life

Tyquian Bowman, better known as Quando Rondo, was born in Savannah, Georgia, on March 23, 1999.

He was always drawn to music as a child. Because of his difficult youth, he has spent time in and out of juvenile correctional facilities. Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crip street gang in Savannah, Georgia was one of the groups he was part of.

After being released from a correctional center in 2017, he concluded that the course his life was taking was not one he wanted to continue.

To enhance his lot in life, he’d devote more time and attention to his music than he had previously.

Career

Because of his admiration for basketball player Rajon Rondo and his street name “Quando,” he was given the moniker Quando Rondo. The name stuck, and he began releasing music and gaining a following in his hometown.

His career would take off in 2018 and become a household name. I Remember, which included Lil Baby, as well as Motivation and Paradise, were among the albums he released. In addition to the millions of views on YouTube, each song was a huge success.

A mixtape titled “Life B4 Fame” would be his first attempt to cash in on his newfound fame. Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and others were involved in the project.

One of the finest mixtapes of 2018 was Life B4 Fame, which has more than a million views on MyMixtapes.

Grammy-winning rapper NBA Youngboy offered him a record deal with Never Broke Again LLC because of his accomplishments.

After five mixtapes and one studio album, Rondo’s QPac reached number 22 on the Billboard 200.

Despite his relative inexperience, Rondo has already established himself as one of the most promising up-and-coming rappers in the game.

Quando Rondo Controversy

Since he was a child, Quando has been embroiled in a variety of misadventures. An argument between Quando and King Von led to a shootout that claimed the life of King Von on November 6, 2020. According to Rondo and his mercenaries, they were defending themselves against an aggressor, and that person was Von.

An altercation with King Von

King Von was shot and killed outside an Atlanta nightclub on November 6, 2020, after an altercation between the crews of rappers King Von and Quando Rondo erupted. It was said that before the fight, Quando and his entourage had been dozing in a car outside the nightclub when they awoke to discover King Von and his gang enraged approaching him and his colleagues. Before the shootout, Von has seen punching members of Quando Rondo’s group. Additionally, surveillance footage shows Rondo helping “Lul Timm” to the hospital.

“End of Story” by Quando Rondo, released two weeks after the incident, was widely considered to be a parody of Von’s song trilogy, “Crazy Story.” He sings about the shooting and his role in it. After his friend Timothy Leeks (known as Lul Tim) was accused of the murder of Von, he reaffirms his innocence in a new song. A few months after its release in April 2021, Quando stated that he was unaware that Von had any songs with the same title. Quando has maintained a public position of support for Leeks in the face of harsh criticism.

Quando Rondo Net Worth

Quando Rondo’s net worth is estimated to be $700,000 as of June 2022. Music sales, live engagements, and a record deal provide the bulk of his income. His popularity and wealth are expected to grow as time goes on, and so should his following.

