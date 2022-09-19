Queens Gunfire Kills One, Injures Three

One guy was killed and three people were critically injured in a shooting in Queens on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at 1:55 p.m. on September 18 at a grocery shop on the corner of 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst, and numerous NYPD units, including police from the 110th Precinct, are currently on the scene.

All four victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital by EMS. Edwin Naula, 28, of 41st Avenue, died at the hospital from several gunshot wounds, according to police sources.

One other man was shot in the left arm and cheek, another in the left hand, and a third in the torso; all three were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

Following the gunfire, two male suspects were seen riding motorcycles south on Warren Street, and police are currently searching the area for them.

Police said no one has been apprehended thus far, but the investigation is still underway.