Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeDaily newsQueens Gunfire Kills One, Injures Three
Daily news

Queens Gunfire Kills One, Injures Three

Brittany
By Brittany
Queens Gunfire Kills One, Injures Three
Queens Gunfire Kills One, Injures Three

One guy was killed and three people were critically injured in a shooting in Queens on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at 1:55 p.m. on September 18 at a grocery shop on the corner of 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst, and numerous NYPD units, including police from the 110th Precinct, are currently on the scene.

Queens Gunfire Kills One, Injures Three
Queens Gunfire Kills One, Injures Three

All four victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital by EMS. Edwin Naula, 28, of 41st Avenue, died at the hospital from several gunshot wounds, according to police sources.

One other man was shot in the left arm and cheek, another in the left hand, and a third in the torso; all three were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

Following the gunfire, two male suspects were seen riding motorcycles south on Warren Street, and police are currently searching the area for them.

Police said no one has been apprehended thus far, but the investigation is still underway.

Previous articlePolice: Teen Died Near Henrico Apartments
Next articleThe Coroner Identifies The Man Slain By LAPD Cops With An Airsoft Gun
Brittany
Brittany
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Latest

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

California Examiner is a 21st-century news organisation that keeps its readers up to date on the latest news from the U.S. and around the world. Entertainment, TV News, Show Premiere Dates, Launch Dates, Celebrity Gossip, and Travel: We keep our readers up to date on everything that's going on in the world.

FOLLOW US

© 2022 All Right Reserved by California Examiner