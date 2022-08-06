Raising Dion Season 3: Netflix Cancels After 2 Seasons?

Raising Dion is back on Netflix after a two-year break, so you can watch more superhero adventures.

The American sci-fi drama, which first aired on October 4, 2019, is based on the 2015 comic book and a short film of the same name by Dennis Liu. It tells the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), a single mother who raises her eight-year-old son Dion (Ja’Siah Young), who has superpowers, after her husband Mark dies.

Dion starts to show that he has magical superhero powers, and Nicole needs Mark’s best friend Pat to help her keep her son’s powers a secret (Jason Ritter).

Raising Dion Season 2 just came out on Netflix on February 1, 2022. If you’ve already seen all eight episodes, you might be wondering: Will there be a Season 3? When will the new season of Raising Dion be available on Netflix? Here’s what we know so far about a possible Season 3 of Raising Dion.

Raising Dion Season 3 Plot

Season 2 of Raising Dion ended with less of a cliffhanger than Season 1. The scene after the credits shows that Dion and Pat will eventually fight, so Season 3 will likely build up to that fight.

Dion will likely be able to master controlling his powers, while Pat will do the same. Some fans also want Michael B.’s character, Mark Warren, who played Nicole’s scientist husband who died and got superpowers from the Iceland aurora, to come back. Nicole and Tevin are a nice couple, though. She seems to be getting better because he makes her world less stressful. What will be different if Mark comes back?

Tevin will probably keep training Dion to be a superhero. The story of Brayden has a good chance of going on. He looks like he has gotten out of the darkness, but so had I. How will he use his ability to control people’s minds in the future? Will they work together in Season 3?

Kat’s new job at Biona in the science department is a big sign that we haven’t seen the last of the research facility. We might see the facility train people with superpowers, so Season 3 might bring us, new heroes and villains.

Even though Dion and Nicole were able to stop the flower’s effects at the sinkhole, the Crooked Man’s energy will always find a new host. Lastly, Raising Dion Season 3 will probably follow Dion as she moves into her pre-teen and teenage years.

The scene after the credits gives the impression that Season 3 will be about time travel since Pat is now dressed like Marvel’s Doctor Doom and is leading his army toward Atlanta. He is met by a man who flies down from the sky and calls himself Mind Mover (the superhero alias chosen by Dion). This is Chris June, who plays Dion as an adult. If the show is renewed for a third season, it looks like there will be a jump in time.

Raising Dion Season 3 Cast

At the end of Season 2, Dion Warren (Ja’Siah Young), his best friend Jonathan King (Gavin Munn), and Esperanza (Sammi Haney) were still going strong as the Triangle of Justice. If Netflix renews the show for Season 3, we can be sure that the trio will be back.

Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who was infected by the strange flowers in the sinkhole in Season 2, made it out alive in the end, so you can expect her to come back in the possible third season.

Crooked Pat, played by Jason Ritter, could also be back for Season 3, along with David Marsh (Josh Ventura).

Nicole’s son was trained by Dion’s powered coach Tevin Wakefield (Rome Flynn), who worked at the research facility Biona. Other possible cast members who could return include Suzanne Wu (Ali Ahn), Janelle Carr (Aubriana Davis), and Aunty Kat (Jazmyn Simon)

But Netflix has already stopped the show, Raising Dion.

Raising Dion Season 3 is not on the list of movies and TV shows that will be on Netflix in June 2022.

Since Netflix has stopped airing Raising Dion, there is no date for Season 3.

Raising Dion Season 3 Trailer

Since Netflix ended the show, there won’t be any more trailers. For now, you can watch this trailer for Season 2 of Raising Dion to remember how exciting the most recent episodes were:

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything about the future of Raising Dion.