(Update) Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 : Cancelled?

After the popularity of the original drama and Power Book II: Ghost, the second spin-off, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, was launched. During the 1990s, Kanan Stark (Curtis Jackson) was growing up in the South Jamaican drug trade, which is depicted in the prequel. The early renewal of the latest series by Starz shows that the network has faith in the show.

Raising Kanan Season 2 Plot

The second season of Raising Kanan will begin after Kanan’s attempted murder of his estranged father, Detective Malcolm Howard, in the first season.

After being shot and left for dead by the teenage drug dealer, we found out in the season one finale that Malcolm had survived and is now awake.

Raquel, Unique’s mother, wants him to be blamed for the crime because he was already jailed. When it comes to keeping his son safe, will the detective go along with the plan?

Kanan is presently evading capture by fleeing to Maryland, but his loyalty to the gang in his native South Jamaica, New York, remains strong, and he has no idea that the cop he murdered was his father.

Although she originally kept him hidden from her drug-dealing activities, Raquel was later observed introducing him into the family business.

Kanan’s psychology will be shaped by everyone’s actions, according to Mekai Curtis in the forthcoming episodes, who teased the theme.

Raising Kanan Season 2 Cast

Mekai Curtis is an actor from the United States. On television, he's been on Girl Meets World as Felix Shumpert and Kirby Buckets as Fish. Patina Miller is an actress and singer from the United States. For her role as Deloris Van Cartier in the West End and Broadway productions of Sister Act, Miller is most known. She also appeared in the 2013 revival of Pippin. Joey Badass, born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, is an American rapper, singer, and actor. Pro Era, a hip-hop collective founded by him, has produced three mixtapes, as well as his numerous solo projects, from Brooklyn, New York City. London Brown

Malcolm M. Mays

Shanley Caswell

Hailey Kilgore

Toby Sandeman

No official release date has been set for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, although given the yearly cycle of Power and Power Book II: Ghost, a debut in the summer of 2022 seems likely.

On the 12th of July, 2021, Raising Kanan was renewed for a second season, approximately a week before the show’s debut on the 18th of July.

One season is not enough to portray the narrative of Kanan Stark and his mother Raq, a feisty and powerful lady who is a force of nature, said Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. In light of the worldwide interest in the Power Universe, it was evident that Kanan’s narrative needed to continue.”

The show’s writer and producer Mike Flynn teased that filming would begin shortly in a tweet from July 19th, perhaps hinting that it might begin later that month.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September 2021, Makai Curtis confirmed that they were presently filming episode four of the second season of Kanan, which bodes well for an on-time release next summer.

Raising Kanan Season 2 Spoiler

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, Starz premiered Raising Kanan, just a few months before the second season of Power Book II: Ghost.

However, even before the first episode aired, the fate of Power Book III had already been determined.

Season two of Raising Kanan was given the go-light by Starz just a week before it premiered, demonstrating the network’s continued devotion to the Power series.

Despite the fact that fans are eager to see the prequel return, there have been filming problems behind the scenes.

Raising Kanan Season 2 Trailer

Raising Kanan has yet to release a trailer to show us what to expect in the forthcoming episodes.

However, we pledge to keep you informed as soon as we have more information.

Here is the Raising Kanan Season 1 Trailer:

