Register credit card debt will hit Americans mid-2022

In an appearance with “Mornings with Maria,” credit card analyst Ted Rossman predicted that Americans will have reached an all-time high in total credit card debt by the middle of the year.

According to Ted Rossman, it took six years to reach rock bottom during the financial crisis. “The only thing that is a little shocking is how quickly this is unfolding,” he adds to the process.

On the other hand, credit cards have a national average of little more than 16 percent use. By the way, that’s the average of the low end of the range on 100 popular cards, which is the low end of the range on average.

As a result, he estimates that the rate will be between 17 and 25 percent by the end of the calendar year. In addition, “that’s one of the largest margins we’ve ever seen,” says the analyst. “And, sure, the Fed’s rate rises should be transmitted through directly,” he says in conclusion.

TED ROSSMAN

People with superior credit are assessed a higher interest rate. People with poor credit will likely see a 20 percent or a 24 percent interest rate. That represents the mean of the extremes. Even at the low end of the spectrum, the average is a little more than 16 percent.

Compared to the prime rate, this is around 13 percentage points higher. That’s one of the largest margins we’ve ever seen in a single transaction.

And, certainly, the Fed’s rate rises should be carried through directly to consumers, with rates likely to range between 17 and 25 percent by the end of the year.