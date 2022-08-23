Ric Flair Net Worth 2022: How Much Did He Make In WWE?

Professional wrestling in the United States is where you’ll find Ric Flair. He’s been working as a professional wrestler for nearly half a century, and he’s universally considered the best of all time by critics, fans, and colleagues. Professional wrestling royalty, his “The Nature Boy” attitude, and the class he delivers to the ring every night are just rewards for his hard work. However, the topic of this piece is Rick Flair wealth in the year 2022.

Ric Flair Early Life: Where Did He Grow Up At?

Ric began his life on February 25, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, as Richard Morgan Fliehr. Many people assume that Flair’s birth name was Fred Phillips, although he was adopted at infancy. His name appears variously as Fred Demaree and Fred Stewart in published sources.

His adoptive father was an obstetrician-gynecologist who was in the midst of his residency in Detroit. Kathleen, his adopted mother, was a reporter for the Star Tribune. He and his new family moved to Edina, Minnesota, not long after his adoption. For high school, Flair enrolled at Wayland Academy, located in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

He also participated in football and track and field in addition to being on the wrestling squad. Intending to follow in his adoptive father’s footsteps as a physician, he enrolled at the University of Minnesota for a short time. Unfortunately, he ditched school to pursue a career as a professional wrestler.

Ric Flair Career: Who Ended His Profession?

Throughout his career, Flair has been known for his ring handle, “The Nature Boy.” He was first introduced to the wrestling business by the famed Vachon brothers. On December 10, 1972, Flair made his wrestling debut against “Scrap Iron” George Gadaski. Early in his career, he was a regular at Gagne’s Minneapolis Boxing & Wrestling Club.

Later, he relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, and began working for Jim Crockett Promotions. Ric earned the first of his two NWA World titles in 1981. A successful wrestling career followed. His later career saw him split time between World Championship Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and WWE, owned by Vince McMahon (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Throughout his career, Flair was a major draw at pay-per-view events. Ten times, he was the main attraction at Starrcade. In 1992, he was the main attraction at WrestleMania, the WWF’s equivalent. He won the Royal Rumble that year, too. Eight times he was named PWI Wrestler of the Year.

He is the only person to ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two separate occasions. Once in 2008 for his solo work, and again in 2012 for his part in The Four Horsemen. As well as the WWE Hall of Fame, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame, and the NWA Hall of Fame, Flair is a legend in the wrestling industry.

Counting all of his titles, Flair has won 16 world titles (8-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and two-time WWF Champion). He held the inaugural titles of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) World Heavyweight Champion and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) International Heavyweight Champion.

As WCW World Heavyweight Champion, he made history by being the first person to win all three titles offered by WCW. After winning the WWF Championship and the World Tag Team Championship, he went on to claim the Intercontinental Championship as well. Flair is the only person in wrestling history to have won all four championships.

Ric Flair Personal Life: How Many Divorces Did He Have?

In his private life, Flair tied the knot with Leslie Goodman on August 28, 1971. They raised two children, a daughter named Megan and a son named David. The couple split up in 1983.

It was on August 27, 1983, that Flair tied the knot with Elizabeth Harrell. Additionally, they raised a daughter named Ashley and a boy named Reid. By 2006, it was official: Flair and Harrell were no longer together.

A wedding to Tiffany VanDemark took place on May 27, 2006, and Flair was the happy groom. She competes in bikini fitness competitions. She began the divorce process in 2008. In 2009, they finally called it quits and divorced.

It appears that Ric Flair enjoys being a married man, as he wed Jackie Beems in North Carolina on November 11, 2009. Flair and Jackie’s divorce was finalized in 2014 after Flair filed for divorce that year. Known as “Fifi the Maid” on WCW, Flair tied the knot for the sixth time on September 12, 2018, in Florida, to Wendy Barlow.

David Flair followed in his father’s footsteps and became a professional wrestler. During the years 1999-2001, David was employed by WCW. Flair’s other son Reid was a decorated high school wrestler and signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2007.

In 2004, Ric Flair became a grandfather when his daughter Megan gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Morgan Lee Ketzner. Flair’s other daughter Ashley signed with WWE under the stage name Charlotte Flair in 2012. Flair’s son Reid died of a drug overdose from the combination of heroin, Xanax, and a muscle relaxer in March 2013. Flair has made a number of outrageous claims over the years including the fact that he allegedly slept with 15,000 women and guzzled 15 drinks a day.

In June 2020, Flair defended his daughter Charlotte from fans who have been complaining that she’s overexposed in wrestling. In an interview, he said: “I’m so mad about that – one mark after another, ‘We’re tired of seeing her.’ Good, watch her on TV at another event. She’s a millionaire – she can do what she wants to do. And she’s a millionaire because of the company; there you go.

Ric Flair Net Worth 2022: How Much Worth Is He?

Ric Flair net worth is $500 thousand. A professional wrestler since 1972, Ric Flair is generally considered to be one of, if not THE, best professional wrestler of all time. His career spanned 40 years. He was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008 and currently wrestles as part of the WWE Legends league.