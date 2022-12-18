Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 10 Review 2022: Where Can You Find The Season 6 Finale Of Rick And Morty On The Internet In The United States

The show centers on the lives of the Smith family: parents Jerry and Beth, kids Summer and Morty, and Beth’s father Rick Sanchez, who is staying with them. Justin Roiland claims the family resides in the greater Seattle area. Let’s dig deep into Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 10.
However, Rick and Morty’s adventures take place in an endless number of alternate universes, with the duo visiting different worlds and dimensions via portals and Rick’s flying saucer.
What Is Rick And Morty?
American animators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created the science fiction comedy series Rick and Morty for the late-night Adult Swim network on Cartoon Network. Warner Bros. Domestic Television handles foreign sales and distribution.
The show centers on sarcastic mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-natured but anxious grandson Morty Smith, who spend their time between the house and many portals and Rick’s flying saucer journeys across an infinite number of alternate universes.
Rick and Morty's central premise is predicated on two contrasting situations: family strife at home, and an alcoholic grandpa who drags his grandson into mischief.
Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 10 Review
I know nobody will believe me, but I had one more line at the conclusion of my review last week in which I fretted that this week’s finale would disclose that Rick had been good to Morty and make me appear like an idiot.
I edited that paragraph to make my review “read better,” but now I’ve lost all my credibility with Rick and Morty fans! This is my worst day! The season finale, “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation,” is great!
In fairness to me, the reveal that Rick has been uncharacteristically 22% nicer because he replaced himself with a robot that’s programmed to be 22% nicer isn’t entirely moot because, as the robot says, Rick built him to make Morty happier, so anything the robot does is technically something Rick has also done.
Further, Rick developed the robot because he was offended by Morty labeling him uninteresting in the previous episode. Rick wants to enhance his family’s opinion of him and his relationship with his grandchild. He handled the matter in a dysfunctional, scientific manner. Rick has grown in a very Rick-like way.
Discovering that this better Rick is a robot and that the real Rick is trapped in his lab’s basement creates some wonderful storylines. The plot follows Robot Rick, Real Rick, and the President as they cross paths, culminating in a satisfying, Star Wars-inspired climax.
Robot Rick’s arc is very brilliant as he goes from following his programming to being friendlier to his family and not disclosing he’s a robot to feeling terrible for fooling his family and wanting to admit he’s a robot to wanting to die to escape the shame of disappointing his family.
Further, As the President, Keith David sounds great, but his utilization as a recurring character has been mixed (I was no big fan of that Thanksgiving nonsense). He’s at his best in this episode when he’s shown to be a furious Gen Xer Star Wars enthusiast who hates the franchise’s debasement.
It’s funny to give the character a Star Wars addiction, and it’s impressive how much of the plot it drives. This explains the episode’s solidity and fun.
It’s theoretically Rick and Morty’s sci-fi lunacy about robots, underground labs, and outer space, but it’s constructed on a sitcom bedrock of running gags (e.g., lightsabers being dropped vertically), family ties, and characters’ foolish, petty, emotional demands, making it surprisingly grounded. Morty’s attempt to kill the President is the only stretch.
As season six proceeded to pile on the (mainly good) one-off adventures, it became difficult to see how they were going to end the arc with new nemesis Rick Prime (aka Weird Rick), and they didn’t even attempt.
“Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” closes with a tee-up that parodies the “Rick and Morty forever, 100 years” spiel for season seven about chasing Rick’s enemy. I’m looking forward to it and happy with this season’s results.
Coming off the show’s weakest season, season six was less cynical, funnier, and character-driven. With more good episodes than bad and one of the best season finales, it’s comparable to season four.
Where Can You Find The Season 6 Finale Of Rick And Morty On The Internet In The United States?
Sunday, December 11th at 11:01 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim after-hours block is when you can catch episode 10 of Rick and Morty’s sixth season.
Rick and Morty are available on some of the greatest cable TV alternatives, like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream, for those who have already severed ties with traditional broadcast television. FuboTV’s absence stands out in this context.
Sling TV is one of the greatest streaming services among these possibilities. Currently, the first month is discounted by 50%.
Internet Protocol Television Relay Service (Sling TV) Season 6 of Rick and Morty is now available for streaming live on Sling Blue. Channels including Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC, and Lifetime are available on Sling Blue as well.
