Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?

Rick Harrison Early Life

History of Richard Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr. and Joanne Harrison had Kevin Harrison on March 22, 1965, in Lexington, North Carolina. The third child is Richard. Sherry, his older sister, died when she was six. He also has two brothers, Joseph, who is older, and Chris, who is younger.

His father served in the United States Navy. Harrison was two years old when his dad got a new job in San Diego. The family moved there. Harrison started having seizures when he was eight years old. Harrison learned to love reading because he had to stay in bed.

Harrison went to San Diego’s Taft Middle School until his sophomore year, when he dropped out to focus on his “$2,000-a-week business” selling fake Gucci bags. In April 1981, the Harrisons moved to Nevada’s Las Vegas.

Rick Harrison Career

As soon as Harrison’s family moved to Las Vegas, his father opened his first used store in 1981. The first Gold & Silver Coin Shop was a small hole in the wall on Las Vegas Boulevard. It was only 300 square feet. During the day, Harrison worked in the store that his father owned.

He took back cars at night. In 1986, the store in downtown Las Vegas moved to a bigger space. In 1988, the Harrisons had to give up their lease on that space. The store was then moved to a new storefront on Las Vegas Boulevard. Harrison and his dad had talked about turning the coin shop into a pawnshop for a long time.

It seemed like the next step for their business to them. That wasn’t easy to do, though, because a 1955 law in Las Vegas limited the number of new licences for pawn shops based on the number of people in the city. In 1988, more than 640 thousand people lived in the Las Vegas metro area.

Harrison called the city’s statistician every week so that they could apply for one of Las Vegas’s rare and highly sought-after pawn licences as soon as the city’s population reached the next milestone that made them available. The Harrisons got their licence to run a pawn shop the following year, in 1989. Harrison and his father opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop near the Las Vegas Strip in the same year.

By 2005, Harrison and his dad gave out about $3 million in loans. The interest on the loans brought in about $700,00 for the Harrisons. By 2006, the pawnshop was known for selling unique pieces of sports history. It was also a place where gamblers could pawn something to get gas to drive back to where they came from.

After his pawnshop was featured in a PBS documentary in 2001 and on the popular Comedy Central show Insomniac with Dave Attell in 2003, Harrison spent four years pitching the idea of a TV show about it. HBO and YouTube talked about the concept before the History Channel called.

They took the picture and turned it into Pawn Stars, now the History Channel’s most popular show. The first episode of Pawn Stars aired in July 2009. As of June 2020, the show has been on for 17 seasons and 577 episodes.

Pawn Stars is The History Channel’s most popular show by a considerable margin. The show is so popular that History renews it for 80 episodes at a time, which is rare for any TV show, let alone a reality show.

Rick’s son, Corey Harrison, works in the store now, and he and his best friend from childhood, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, can be seen on the show. Rick’s show name is “The Spotter” because he has a good eye for things that are underpriced.

Rick Harrison Personal Life

At age 17, Harrison’s girlfriend Kim became pregnant. Even though they had lost a baby, they decided to get married. On April 27, 1983, Corey, their first child, was born. Adam came into the world two years after that. Harrison and Kim broke up soon after Adam was born.

On a blind double date nine months later, Harrison met Tracy, who would become his second wife. After six months of dating, they moved in together. Eight months later, they married and took over raising Corey and Adam. Later, they got a divorce.

Harrison, who had been divorced twice, told Deanna Burditt, who had also been divorced twice, that they were going to get married in 2012. The wedding occurred in Laguna Beach, California, on July 21, 2013.

Rick Harrison Net Worth

Net Worth: $9 Million Date of Birth: Jun 2, 1965 (57 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Television Producer, Actor Nationality: United States of America

Rick Harrison is a business owner and reality TV star from the United States. Rick Harrison net worth is $9 million. Rick Harrison is a member of the Harrison family, which owns the Las Vegas, Nevada Gold and Silver Pawn Shop. The Harrison family has become well-known because of the reality TV show “Pawn Stars,” which shows what goes on at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop.

Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?

According to court records, Rick Harrison of “Pawn Stars” is being sued by his mother over family assets and who owns the Las Vegas business shown on the long-running reality TV show.

